Beirut port blast survivors relive trauma as silos burns

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese living near Beirut’s port who survived a devastating explosion there two years ago are in fear for their lives again amid a smoldering fire in the port’s massive grain silos that was destroyed in the blast. They say the stench of the rotting grains has been suffocating and they are daily reminded of their trauma since they can see the burning silos from their windows. Experts say the silo’s collapse is inevitable and only a matter of time. The 2020 blast killed over 200 people and injured more then 6,000 others in the Lebanese capital. Many survivors believe the silos should stand as a memorial for the victims.

