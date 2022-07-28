House Jan. 6 panel interviews Mnuchin, pursues Trump Cabinet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has interviewed former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and is in negotiations to talk to several other former members of Donald Trump’s Cabinet. The committee is scrutinizing the days after the Capitol insurrection and discussions about whether to try and remove the then-president from office. The interviews and negotiations were confirmed by three people familiar with the committee’s work who weren’t authorized to discuss the developments publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. According to one of those people, the committee asked Mnuchin about discussions among Cabinet secretaries to possibly invoke the constitutional process in the 25th Amendment to remove Trump after the attack on the Capitol.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, MARY CLARE JALONICK AND NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

