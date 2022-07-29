Community to honor the life, service of SrA Lee Talamantes at Palm Springs Air Museum tonight

A vigil for a hometown hero, Senior Airman Lee Talamantes, will be held tonight.

A Cathedral City native, Talamantes died in a car accident on July 18th, 2022 while reporting for duty at Luke Air Force Base, AZ.

A public vigil will be held for him Friday evening at the Palm Springs Air Museum beginning at 7 pm.

He joined the United States Air Force, after graduating from Cathedral City High School in 2019. He mentored students in the Cathedral City Air Force Junior ROTC program. Additionally, he selflessly dedicated over 1,000 volunteer hours to help uplift our community.

