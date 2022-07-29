Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:25 PM
Published 4:13 PM

Community to honor the life, service of SrA Lee Talamantes at Palm Springs Air Museum tonight

A vigil for a hometown hero, Senior Airman Lee Talamantes, will be held tonight.

A Cathedral City native, Talamantes died in a car accident on July 18th, 2022 while reporting for duty at Luke Air Force Base, AZ.

A public vigil will be held for him Friday evening at the Palm Springs Air Museum beginning at 7 pm.

He joined the United States Air Force, after graduating from Cathedral City High School in 2019. He mentored students in the Cathedral City Air Force Junior ROTC program. Additionally, he selflessly dedicated over 1,000 volunteer hours to help uplift our community.

Tune in at 10pm & 11pm for more on how the community is honoring him.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Samantha Lomibao

Samantha joined KESQ News Channel 3 in May 2021. Learn more about Samantha here here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content