FIND Food Bank is giving bottled water to the Oasis Mobile Home Community

FIND Food Bank will distribute 1,200 gallons of bottled water to Oasis Mobile Home Park residents.

Supervisor Perez thanks FIND Food Bank for assisting the Oasis Mobile Home Park community. He said, “Can you imagine not having water to drink, bathe or cook with? That is not humane or acceptable, and, personally, I am saddened, angry and feel it’s a shame that so many of our residents have been suffering for so long without clean water,”.

Find Bood Bank is the regional disaster response food bank for Riverside County. They are in partnership with the fourth district supervisor's office of Manny Perez and other businesses around the country. Jeff Campbell the Direction of Operations of Find Food Bank said Nestle Water and BlueTriton are, " ramping up to get us donated water to handle this emergency, I've always have something set back in reserve, just for such an occurrence like this, or an earthquake, or whatever the case may be. So we're the emergency response team for that. So I'm already prepared to handle what we've gotten this weekend".

The crew setting up for this weekend's water and FOOD distribution is working overtime according to their Marketing team. See the warehouse full of items in the photos below:

Distribution timeline:

2 pm Friday, July 29th.

1 pm Saturday, July 30th.

9 am Sunday, July 31st.

To learn more about the Oasis Mobile Park story, go to an earlier article we covered showing the frustration of residents of poor living conditions.

If you would like to get involved with Find FOOD initiatives, go to the Find Food website.

Tune in at 5 pm to see the full story.