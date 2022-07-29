Judge suspended for opioid case comments, sexual allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has been suspended for the rest of his time in office over behavior in two very different cases. In one, Judge Jonathan Lee Young’s out-of-court comments were deemed improper enough to void a prominent ruling he made against an opioid company. In the other, a judicial oversight panel found he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a married woman with an adoption case before him. Young’s term ends Aug. 31 after losing his Republican primary election in May. The suspension lasts through the end of his term. Since 2014, Young has served on the bench in the 13th Judicial District, which includes Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam and White counties.

