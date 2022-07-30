Desert Hot Springs Police investigate a deadly stabbing on a Sunline Bus ride

We are learning more about a deadly stabbing in Desert Hot Springs.

It was reported on a Sunline Bus off Mission Lakes Boulevard near Santa Cruz Road around 6 p.m. Friday.

Desert Hot Springs Police tell News Channel 3 that officers were responding to a disturbance call.

When they arrived, they located a man with stab wounds.

While waiting for Cal Fire and EMS crews, officers tried to save the man but he died on scene.

No word yet on his identity.

The suspect in the case has not been located.

Call police if you have information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.