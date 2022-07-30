Skip to Content
By
Published 11:54 AM

President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

<i>Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters</i><br/>President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks at the White House on July 28
REUTERS
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks at the White House on July 28

By Donald Judd and Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again Saturday morning, per a letter from presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in what is likely a “rebound” Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.”

Biden has experienced “no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well” and will, as a result, not resume treatment, the White House said. O’Connor said the President tested negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning before testing positive on Saturday morning.

“However, given his positive antigen test, he will reinitiate strict isolation procedures,” the doctor noted. Biden ceased isolating on Wednesday after testing negative on successive antigen tests, celebrating his return in remarks from the White House Rose Garden.

Biden’s physician said the President is not experiencing any symptoms but that he will isolate at the White House.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

