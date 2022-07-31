Kansas man arrested after 2 fatal shootings, police chase

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 51-year-old Kansas man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with two fatal overnight shootings in Lawrence after fleeing from police and firing on officers during the chase. Lawrence Police spokeswoman Laura McCabe said in a statement that the shootings were reported early Sunday morning just a few blocks apart in the city that is home to the University of Kansas. One victim, a 53-year-old man, was found critically hurt but died later at a Kansas City hospital. The second victim was found dead. When officers found the suspect, he fled east out of Lawrence and fired at officers several times before officers used stop sticks to end the chase and arrest him.

