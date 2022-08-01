Argument believed led to fatal shooting at Birmingham hotel

By WVTM Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — A person was shot and killed inside a Birmingham hotel room Saturday night.

The Birmingham Police Department reported officers were called to the InTown Suites at 424 Commons Drive just before 9:00 p.m.

Officers learned a male had been shot inside his hotel room.

The victim was found and was unresponsive.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and declared the victim deceased.

The police department identified the victim as Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham.

The BPD says it’s believed an argument happened, which led to gunfire, striking the victim.

There are no suspects in custody.

