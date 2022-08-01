School Security: I-Team investigates what’s being done to keep kids safe on campus

NewsChannel 3 is looking at the safety of students on campus and seeing some security changes underway. This follows several instances of end-of-the-school-year violence most notably in Uvalde Texas.

We looked at documents and spoke to local schools to see how they have updated their security plans and are taking renewed looks at what they can do to keep students and staff safer during the school day.

Some highlights include new fencing that’s going up around some Coachella Valley Unified School District campuses, along with a number of new layers of security.

A district spokeswoman Lissette Santiago says School Resource Officers will not be on campus within the district, but police are always close by. Santiago said, “Whenever there’s an extra patrol officer or there’s a situation we need them they always come to our assistance.”

Teachers in the Palm Springs Unified School District are undergoing summer training sessions where they learn warning signs and how to protect themselves and their students in an active shooter situation or some other school emergency. Nearly 500 staffers have completed the training, according to the district.

I-Team investigator Jeff Stahl asked the district’s security director Levaughn Smart if students would be safer on campus this year. Smart said, “Yes. Yes because Mom and Dad send them to us with 10 fingers and 10 toes, upright and breathing. And it’s our job to get them home that same way.”

Desert Sands Unified School District students are being urged to report anything they see they might feel is suspicious, or just not right. The PSST World tool is available for students to use right now.

Ed Nacua, the district’s head of security said, “Use that P-S-S-T link. We monitor it 24-7 365 days a year. Even after hours, we find students who are at risk, other students who say, ‘Hey on social media this student said this.’”

Nacua said, “If you see something– say something.”

You can find that “P-S-S-T World” link on every school website in the Desert Sands Unified School District.

There’s a lot more to this story. See Jeff Stahl’s latest I-Team investigation on School Safety Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.