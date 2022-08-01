Watching al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ key to his death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The seeds of the U.S. counterterrorism operation that killed al-Qaida’s leader were planted over many months. Years of efforts by U.S. intelligence operatives under four presidents to track Ayman al-Zawahri paid dividends earlier this year, when they located him at a safe house in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. officials say they built a scale model of the house, knew al-Zawahri was partial to sitting on the home’s balcony and became familiar with his movements by constructing what they called “a pattern of life.” Around sunrise Sunday in Kabul, two Hellfire missiles fired by a U.S. drone killed him.

By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

