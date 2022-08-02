‘Guard cat’ credited with preventing would-be robbery

BELDEN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi man says his pet cat helped prevent a robbery at his home. The calico cat named Bandit lives near Tupelo with her 68-year-old retired owner Fred Everitt. The cat alerted him when at least two people tried to break into their home. Bandit meowed and clawed at Everitt’s arms to wake him. Everitt got up to investigate and saw two young men outside the back door. He says one had a handgun, and the other was using a crowbar to try and pry the door open. The would-be robbers fled. Everitt credits the cat with possibly saving his life.

