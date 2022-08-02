Indiana House proposes new changes to Senate’s abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has proposed new changes to a state Senate-approved abortion ban, with additional exceptions to protect the health of the mother and adjusting the time frame when abortion would be permitted in cases of rape and incest. Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara, of Evansville, who sponsors the House version of the Senate bill, introduced the exception that would allow abortions to protect both the physical health and life of the mother, a frequent request among doctors and others testifying in front of the Senate last week. It also removes the Senate-approved time frames based on age for abortions in cases of rape or incest. In the Senate version, abortions for those under 16 would be allowed up to 12 weeks, while those 16 and older would have eight weeks.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS and TOM DAVIES Associated Press

