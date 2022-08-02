Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation

In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park.

Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years now. High levels of arsenic were found in the water system.

In May, I-Team investigator Peter Daut took an in-depth look at the water issues in the east valley.

"At the same time, we need to declare a state of emergency. I think I'm going to, we're going to try to accomplish that on Tuesday, the state of emergency this Tuesday," said Supervisor Manuel Perez. "I'm going to attempt to do that at the Board of Supervisors meeting."

Declaring a state of emergency would speed up plans to help the community. In the past Supervisor, Perez said this is a process that would take years to solve.

The board of supervisors meeting is going to be held at 9:30 am.

Meanwhile, efforts to help the residents continue.

FIND Food Bank is hosting another water distribution drive at the mobile home park at 1 pm on August 2. It will be on the community's sidewalk.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has also offered a helping hand to the residents by offering them a place to shower.

Desert Mirage High School's showers are available to those who wish to use them until school starts on August 11.