today at 8:08 PM
Published 2:49 PM

Thermal Fire: 25 acres, 0% contained, some evacuation orders lifted

A vegetation fire burning in Thermal grew from four acres to 25 acres over the span of a few hours. An evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents, however, it was lifted for some areas by the evening.

The fire was first reported at 1:36 p.m. on the 87500 block of 66th Avenue. There are heavy brush and mulch piles burning.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire told News Channel 3 that the evacuation order is for residents living north of Avenue 68 and west of Fillmore. As of 8:00 p.m., evacuation orders were lifted except at Polk St. between Ave 66 and Martinez Road.

A care and reception site has been established at Desert Mirage High School at 86150 Avenue 66 in Thermal.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

66th Ave between Fillmore Street and Tyler Street has been closed.

Jesus Reyes

