Thermal Fire grows to 25 acres, evacuation order remains in place

A vegetation fire burning in Thermal grew from four acres to 25 acres over the span of a few hours. An evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents.

A care and reception site has been established at Desert Mirage High School at 86150 Avenue 66 in Thermal.

The fire was first reported at 1:36 p.m. on the 87500 block of 66th Avenue. There are heavy brunch and mulch piles burning.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire told News Channel 3 that the evacuation order is for residents living north of Avenue 68 and west of Fillmore.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

66th Ave between Fillmore Street and Tyler Street has been closed.