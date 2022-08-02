Wife of defense contractor claims stolen ID is her real name

The wife of a U.S. defense contractor, who together are charged in Hawaii federal court with stealing the identities of two deceased Texas infants and living under their names for three decades, says she’s not the person prosecutors say she is. The woman charged as Gwynn Darle Morrison asserted Tuesday in a Honolulu court hearing that she’s actually Julie Lyn Montague. Prosecutors say Montague died in 1968 at three weeks old and later had her identity stolen. The woman charged as Morrison and her husband, Walter Glenn Primrose, pleaded not guilty. They were held without bail.

