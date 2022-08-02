Woman dies, 16-year-old injured during road-rage shooting in Oklahoma City, police say

By Web Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A woman died and a teenager was injured after shots were fired during a road-rage incident Monday evening in Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 7:20 p.m., two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.

The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim as Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez, 19.

A second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was treated for a gunshot wound that police said was not life-threatening.

Police said investigators believe the victims were in the same car when they were involved in a road-rage incident with at least one other vehicle.

Authorities have not arrested anyone, and they said investigators do not have a definitive description of the other person or people involved.

The Oklahoma City Police Department asks anyone with information about the double-shooting to call the homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.

