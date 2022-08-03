‘Batgirl’ film no longer being released by Warner Bros.

By Chloe Melas, CNN

The “Batgirl” film that was set to bring the DC Comics character to the big screen will no longer be released by Warner Bros., according to the studio.

“The decision to not release ‘Batgirl’ reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. (CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The movie was set to star “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace in the title role.

The studio also announced that their film “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt” will also be pulled.

“Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance,” the statement added. “We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of ‘Batgirl’ and ‘Scoob! Holiday Haunt’ and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, was due out later this year on the streaming service HBO Max.

Aside from Grace, the film starred Michael Keaton as Batman, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser.

The announcement of scrapping plans for the two films comes amid Warner Bros. Discovery trying to cut costs, a whopping $3 billion, in the wake of their merger in April.

J.J. Abrams’ “Demimonde” for HBO was pulled last month. Networks within Warner Bros. Discovery — like TNT and TBS — have also seen cuts, including Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal” after seven seasons.

