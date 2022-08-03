Skip to Content
Congressman Raul Ruiz talks about Senate passing burn pits bill

PHOTO: An USAF Master Sargent tossing unserviceable uniform items into a burn pit at Balad Air Base Iraq, Photo Date: March 10, 2008
Senior Airman Julianne Showalter / USAF
The "Honoring Our Pact Act" will be signed into law next week by President Biden. The bill will be expanding health care and other benefits for veterans. 

News Channel 3's John White spoke with Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz about his fight for this bill in the name of local veteran Jennifer Kepner.

"She asked me to promise to fight for other veterans like her who were dying or their widows due to their exposure to burn pits," Ruiz said.

Kepner was an Air Force medic exposed to toxic burn pits which caused her to develop pancreatic cancer. Kepner lost her battle with cancer in Oct. 2017. She was just 39 years old, leaving behind a husband and two children.

A month before her death, Kepner spoke with News Channel 3's John White about burn pits and how she believed they caused her pancreatic cancer.

