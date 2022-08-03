Large fire erupts at warehouse outside Moscow, 11 injured
MOSCOW (AP) — A massive fire has engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow, injuring at least 11 people. The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia’s leading online retailer, Ozon, has affected an area of 50,000 square meters. Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area, near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow. Officials said that two of the injured people were hospitalized. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said two fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.