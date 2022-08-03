LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94.

___

“Vin was an extraordinary man whose gift for broadcasting brought joy to generations of Dodger fans. In addition, his voice played a memorable role in some of the greatest moments in the history of our sport. I am proud that Vin was synonymous with Baseball because he embodied the very best of our National Pastime.” — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“He was the best there ever was. Just when you think about the Dodgers, there’s a lot of history here and a lot of people that have come through. It’s just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin, honestly. When you think about Vin, he’s right there with Jackie (Robinson). Obviously, it’s a different thing. But just as far as the history of our organization, Vin’s been though it all. Just such a special man. I’m grateful and thankful I got to know him as well as I did.” — Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers pitcher.

___

“He obviously lived a tremendous life. He impacted so many, myself included. I feel honored to be able to have called him a friend. I think there’s endless amounts of people who consider him family and part of their families. This is a guy who was not only the voice of Dodger baseball, but baseball in general. He was into so many homes. It’s a legacy of longevity, it’s class, and I used the phrase earlier — he was a gentleman. — Dave Roberts, Dodgers manager.

___

“You gave me my Wild Horse name. You gave me love. You hugged me like a father. I will never forget you, my heart is broken. My hand over your family’s hearts. Los Angeles, I am sorry I am not there with you today to cry together.” — Yasiel Puig, former Dodgers outfielder, via Twitter.

___

“I grew up on the voice and the poetic sounds of Vin Scully. He made listening to Baseball fun and educational. Simply the best !!” — Ozzie Smith, 15-time All-Star shortstop, via Twitter.

___

“He meant so much to so many and there will never be another like him. Rarely do your childhood heroes exceed your expectations when you get to know them and yet somehow, Vinny did. May he forever rest in peace.” — Josh Rawitch, president of National Baseball Hall of Fame, via Twitter.

___

“The very first time I met him, I was actually with the Mets in town playing the Dodgers and he came down into the visiting clubhouse to say hi and told me he was a fellow redhead and us redheads have to stick together. I thought it was crazy that Vin Scully walked in the clubhouse to find me and say hi to me.” — Justin Turner, Dodgers third baseman.

___

“It’s just a tremendous loss, not just for the Dodgers but baseball in general. So just have to pray for his family.” — Mookie Betts, Dodgers outfielder.

___

“I will never know anyone as kind, as gracious, as talented as Vin. Twitter isn’t big enough for all the memories, stories, instances of a person who was the best at what he did behind a microphone and who was even a better person than he was a broadcaster. Rest easy my friend.” — Ned Colletti, former Dodgers general manager, via Twitter.

___

“The greatest broadcaster of baseball and other sports is gone. I lost the architect of my professional life, a dear friend: Vin Scully. I now find myself on the most difficult task to articulate my thoughts and I can only say peace in his grave, we will see each other soon.” — Jaime Jarrín, Hall of Fame broadcaster and Spanish voice of the Dodgers.

___

“I am deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Vin Scully — the greatest baseball announcer ever who set the standard for all play-by-play broadcasters in any sport. Vin was a good friend and a gracious human being.” — Bob Miller, Hockey Hall of Fame and Los Angeles Kings announcer for 44 years.

___

“OMG. Such sad news. A great man and the best sportscaster to ever call a game. His voice will live on our minds and hearts forevermore. RIP dear Vin.” — Ralph Lawler, former voice of the Los Angeles Clippers for 41 years, via Twitter.

___

“Growing up in LA, he was the voice I always heard. Back when I played my first big league game against the Dodgers, we were playing them in Toronto. The next day, I was watching my at-bats from that game. The sound was on, and normally the sound isn’t on, but I put it on and I heard Vin Scully, talking about me being a hometown guy from California. It meant the world to me. It was a really goosebump moment for me just hearing him say my name.” — Chris Woodward, Texas Rangers manager and former Dodgers coach..

___

“A true gentleman and the greatest storyteller to ever sit behind a mic. Rest easy, Vin.” — San Diego Padres via Twitter.

___

“Vin Scully was bigger than baseball. He was the soul of Los Angeles, the undisputed voice of America’s pastime, and the narrator of some of the most thrilling moments of our lives. It is impossible to think about the Dodgers without reflecting on Vin’s incomparable way with words and the boundless wisdom he shared with generations of fans around the world.” — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

___

“The heart of a city. A voice that bridged generations. An iconic storyteller who, through his words, brought so many summer nights and fall evenings to life. We’ve lost a true legend. RIP Vin Scully.” — Los Angeles Chargers via Twitter.

___

“His last home game at Dodger Stadium. You know, I got lucky in the moment, walk-off homer to clinch the division. And then afterward, we’re all celebrating and they’re showing moments now, where we all just turned our attention to Vin and his wife, Sandra. It was a pretty cool moment.” — Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson, whose walk-off homer ended Scully’s final home game in 2016.

___

“Growing up in LA, one heard the sound of Vin Scully’s melodious voice echoing from gas stations and portable radios all summer. We had a chat once, and, before an enthralled audience, he was an effortlessly fascinating storyteller. And a proper gent.. RIP, Vin.” — Harry Shearer, actor and comedian, via Twitter.

___

“Vin Scully was a master of his craft. A native son of New York, his unmistakable voice will forever be synonymous with Los Angeles.” — California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

___

