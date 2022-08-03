UN nuclear chief: Ukraine nuclear plant is `out of control’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. nuclear chief is warning that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control.” Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the Zaporizhzhia plant to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. He said in an AP interview Tuesday that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Russian-controlled plant. He said: “Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated” and what’s stake is “extremely serious and extremely grave and dangerous.” The plant is controlled by Russia but its Ukrainian staff continues to run operations, leading to what Grossi says are moments of friction and alleged violence.

