US envoy: Africa trip isn’t to compete with Russia, China

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is heading to Africa, saying she is going to focus on how the United States can help Uganda, Ghana and Cape Verde deal with the food crisis that has hit the continent particularly hard — not to compete with China and Russia. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the long-planned trip is not part of global competition with either of America’s rivals, but is part of a series of high-level U.S. engagements “that aim to affirm and strengthen our partnerships and relationships with African leaders and peoples.” She left Wednesday and Uganda is her first stop.

