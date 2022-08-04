American Airlines cutting 2% of September and October flights

Pete Muntean and Nicky Robertson, CNN

American Airlines says it is cutting 2% of flights from its schedule in September and October.

American calls the cuts “proactive adjustments” in order to “size our airline for the resources we have available and to build additional buffer into the remainder of our summer schedule.”

At its hub in Philadelphia, American will cut hundreds of flights — roughly 3% of September flights scheduled and 5% in October.

Airlines have been struggling with staffing shortages, summer weather and air traffic control delays as passengers are returning to pandemic-era travel in droves.

The cuts are the latest in a series by airlines in the United States to ease air traffic disruptions this summer.

United Airlines cut its schedule by 12% this summer at Newark Liberty International Airport, which has been plagued by cancellations and delays. Delta Air Lines also “strategically decreased” flights this summer.

Air traffic disruptions have been bad in Europe, too. London Heathrow and Amsterdam Schiphol airports announced moves this week to curb congestion.

On Wednesday, the US Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.1 million passengers at airport security checkpoints nationwide, 86% of the same day in 2019.

American says schedule adjustments have been made “with goal of moving customers to different flights.”

The airline says it will contact passengers directly with “alternative travel options that get them to their destinations” with customers able to seek a full refund if the new options won’t work for them.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Transportation proposed a rule that would expand the circumstances when airline passengers can get refunds.

That proposal comes amid a flood of complaints from passengers seeking refunds from airlines since the outset of the pandemic.

