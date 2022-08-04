Honolulu utility finds chemical in Red Hill monitoring well

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says it detected a small amount of a chemical naturally occurring in coal, crude oil and gasoline in a monitoring well near the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. A news release from the utility says it found “very low levels” of the chemical. Utility officials shared their data with regulators, who agree the low levels aren’t expected to have health effects. Still, they say the situation needs attention and continued monitoring. The fuel tank facility spilled jet fuel into a Navy drinking water well last year, sickening 6,000 people in and around Pearl Harbor.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.