More torrential rain pounds the St. Louis area, leading to flooding and water rescues, officials say

Torrential rain has led to water evacuations overnight in St. Louis as the city still reels from last week’s destructive floods.

Rain pounded the region at rates of 1-3 inches per hour along with wind gusts up to 60 mph and a flash flood warning impacting more than 1 million people was in effect for several hours. The warning was lifted early Thursday for downtown St. Louis but remains in effect for the southern part of the city.

There were early reports of stranded motorists, flooded roads, and flooded basements, according to the National Weather Service. Creeks were also rising and had exceeded levels reached last week.

“Areas of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will track across southeast Missouri overnight,” the National Weather Service warned. “Very heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and frequent lightning are the primary threats. Do not drive through areas where water covers the road.”

A resource center that opened for victims of last week’s flooding had to close early Wednesday due to the new rainstorms, according to CNN affiliate KSDK. Hundreds of families had flocked to the center for assistance, the outlet said.

Torrential rains dumped a whopping 2 inches of rain over Crestwood, Missouri, in just 23 minutes, according to the Weather Service. Rainfall of this magnitude is in line with 50-100 year events, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Crestwood is a city on the outskirts of St. Louis.

“Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads,” the National Weather Service warned.

