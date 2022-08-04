Solomon Islands takes tighter control over state broadcaster

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The government of the Solomon Islands is tightening its control over the nation’s state-owned broadcaster. Opponents say the move is squarely aimed at controlling and censoring the news. The government this week accused the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation of a “lack of ethics and professionalism.” But in an interview with The Associated Press, Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation chief executive Johnson Honimae says he is proud of the broadcaster’s award-winning journalism. He says it is business as usual for the broadcaster and that there are no government censors vetting stories before they air. That’s contrary to what was being reported by some news outlets.

