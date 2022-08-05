Monkeypox cases rise to 51 in Riverside County, 9 new cases in Coachella Valley

Riverside University Health System-Public Health reported nine new confirmed/probable cases of monkeypox in the valley.

All 9 of the new cases are men from the Coachella Valley between the ages of 30 and 70.

This brings the total number of cases in Riverside County to 51.

Biden Administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Thursday.

The announcement came during a briefing with the Department of Health and Human Services.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the monkeypox outbreak on August 1.

Since the first U.S. monkeypox case was identified in mid-May, more than 6,600 probable or confirmed cases have been detected nationwide. Cases have been identified in every state except Montana and Wyoming.

Health officials are considering changing the way monkeypox vaccine doses are administered because the country is “at a critical inflection point” with the virus’ spread, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf told reporters on Thursday.

“In recent days, it’s become clear to all of us that given the continued spread of the virus, we’re at a critical inflection point, dictating the need for additional solutions to address the rise in infection rates,” Califf said. He added "the goal has always been to vaccinate as many people as possible."

Palm Springs has launched a monkeypox landing page to help provide information to its residents.

CJ Tobe, Director of Community Health and Sexual Wellness at DAP Health, said the Palm Springs-based health center is leading the region’s monkeypox response, but resources are low.

“We desperately need more vaccines to be put in arms of our most at-risk people in our community right now, said Tobe.” He added, "there’s currently 66,000 vaccines that have been administered by the state health department here in California, and DAP Health has only received 657 of them.”

DAP Health is leading the monkeypox response through partnerships. In addition to working with the state and county, it is also working with business leaders at Cathedral City Boys Club and business leaders in the sex tourism industry.

The goal is to determine how they "can get education, testing, and vaccines to the most at-risk people," said CJ Tobe, Director of Community Health and Sexual Wellness at DAP Health.

DAP Health also partners with Desert Care District, which does not currently administer the monkeypox vaccine or the antiviral medication TPOXX to patients. It said, however, it has requested an allocation of vaccine from the county.

Eisenhower Health, Borrego Health, and DAP Health are currently the only facilities in the Coachella Valley that administer the monkeypox vaccine.

"We have 657 available vaccines and we wish we had about 60,000 right now, but since we are rationing vaccines because there has been such a response, we have to make sure that those 657 vaccines are getting into people most at risk," said Tobe.

DAP Health is following CDC guidelines to determine eligibility, and administering its limited supply of vaccines by invite only to 2,000 patients on a waitlist.

"Anybody who has a bacterial sexually transmitted infection, such as Gonorrhea and Syphilis, they currently have a known exposure to someone who has tested positive for monkeypox but they themselves currently are not experiencing any symptoms, or people that are doing sex work," said Tobe.

He explained that DAP Health has not received any communication from the county that explains whether the federal government's public health emergency would expedite the delivery of vaccines to DAP Health quicker than what was projected.

"I've heard its going to be a good six to eight weeks before we really get a good supply of vaccines available here in our region," said Tobe.

Additional cases of monkeypox in the Coachella Valley are increasing demand for the vaccine, however, DAP Health is reminding the public to remain patient until more supplies are available.

“Part of keeping this community safe, is ensuring that the most vulnerable people and most at risk people in our community get access to these vaccines first,” said Tobe. "We know that 98% of monkeypox cases are men who have sex with men. It's people having group sex, its sex workers, its massage therapists. So right now while everybody wants a vaccine, we don't have enough to vaccinate everybody who wants one," added Tobe.

Flu-like symptoms can occur in monkeypox patients, but "the most classic symptom is a rash," said Jennifer Chevinsky, MD, Deputy Public Health Officer at Riverside County Health.

"If you have a rash that’s unfamiliar to you and you’re concerned it might be monkeypox, I recommend you talk with your healthcare provider to see whether or not your rash should be tested for monkeypox,” explained Dr. Chevinsky.

Resources

There are a number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:

Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus

Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. Rash should always be well covered until completely healed.

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

Avoiding contact with infected animals

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and bodily fluids exchanged during extended physical episodes, such as sexual intercourse, can also lead to transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever and fatigue. There is no specific treatment. People who have been infected with smallpox, or have been vaccinated for it, may have immunity to monkeypox.

People with symptoms are urged to visit a medical provider, cover the rash area with clothing, wear a mask and avoid close or skin-to-skin contact with others.

The CDC particularly recommends those steps for people who recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported or who have had contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case.

A full list of countries that have confirmed monkeypox cases is available at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/monkeypox.

A state-by-state tally of cases is available at www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html.

Link: CDC’s tips for preventing exposure to Monkeypox.

The Riverside University Health System Public Health website links to a Monkeypox vaccine interest form.

