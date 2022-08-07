Parents plead for daughter’s safe return after ‘suspicious’ disappearance

By Madeline Montgomery, Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Parents of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir are begging for the public’s help finding her after she disappeared under suspicious circumstances from a Midtown Atlanta apartment on July 30.

A vigil was held for Lenoir on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at 1600 Peachtree Street NE., the same location where police officials say she was last seen on July 30.

“Don’t stop saying my daughter’s name,” said Jannette Jackson, Allahnia’s mother.

Jackson says Allahnia had traveled from her home in Douglasville to a friend’s apartment in Midtown last week just before disappearing. No one has heard from her since.

“Now try to imagine yourself not hearing from your loved one for that length of time. It’s a nightmare,” said Abraham Lenoir, Allahnia’s father.

Friends and family tell CBS46 that Atlanta Police are investigating the disappearance as suspicious.

“This is not her behavior. She would not leave. For no reason, there’s no reason, so that’s why we know she had to have been taken,” said Jackson.

Jackson and Abraham are pleading with the people who have their daughter to let her go.

“Please allow us to see our daughter again. Allow us to know the outcome of her well-being,” said Abraham.

And they have a message directly for Allahnia:

“Your mother and your father, we love you very much. And we will not stop until you are found,” said Abraham.

“This is not the end of your story, this is only the beginning. Keep fighting,” said Jackson.

She is described as 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Blue shirt, Blue shorts, and Cream shoes.

If you know anything about Allahnia’s disappearance, you’re asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

