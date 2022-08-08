Ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs set to go on trial

LONDON (AP) — Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs is set to go on trial on charges of assault and use of coercive behavior against a former girlfriend. Giggs, 48, is accused of assaulting Kate Greville, 36, causing her actual bodily harm, on Nov. 1, 2020, at his home in Worsley, greater Manchester. He is also charged with common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, during the same incident. Giggs is also charged with using controlling and coercive behavior against his former girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020. His trial in Manchester that starts Monday is expected to last up to 10 days.

