Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding BP gas station retail theft suspects

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspects involved in a retail theft at a BP gas station.

Police say they stole liquor from the gas station at 1:19 p.m.

The suspects are two males, one white female and a driver that police have not identified if they are a man or woman.

Police also say the suspect with the white tank top has been involved in two prior thefts at this BP location.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.