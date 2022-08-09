Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar is locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race with a centrist challenger who has questioned Omar’s support for the “defund the police” movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels has conceded the race to Omar, but it remains too early for The Associated Press to call. Meanwhile, another progressive, Becca Balint, haswon the Democratic House primary in Vermont, positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. A key race is also unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

