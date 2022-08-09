Stolen car crash sends Jeep into law office building in Connecticut

By Rob Polansky

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A driver was hurt and a building in New Britain was damaged when someone crashed a stolen car.

It happened at 183 Broad St. Monday night.

Mayor Erin Stewart’s Office said the stolen vehicle hit a Jeep, which caused the Jeep to strike the building. The driver of the Jeep sustained a concussion and was transported to a hospital.

A Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Stewart’s Office.

The corner office building appeared be that of a law office. Structural damage was reported.

Two people were inside the stolen vehicle, which was reported out of Enfield. Both fled.

Firefighters were able to determine that the building remained structurally sound.

