Trump testimony expected soon in NY civil investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to be questioned under oath in the coming days in the New York attorney general’s long-running investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul. Two of the former president’s adult children — Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump — sat for questioning in the investigation in recent days. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The former president’s deposition could be a critical moment in the investigation of allegations that his company misled banks and tax authorities about the value of prized assets like golf courses and skyscrapers.

