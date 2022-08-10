Local veteran remembered as Biden signs PACT Act into law

A battle waged by Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz in honor of local veteran Jennifer Kepner, along with many others, culminating in the signing of the Honoring Our Pact Act.

Cathedral City resident Jennifer Kepner was an Air Force Veteran who said she developed pancreatic cancer after exposure to burn pits during her service. She first brought the issue to light in an interview with News Channel 3's John White in 2017.

Kepner died after her battle with cancer a month after her interview with John White.

Since Kepner's passing, Ruiz has helped lead the fight the charge in Congress to address the military’s use of toxic burn pits. The PACT Act includes language from the Ruiz bill, the Jennifer Kepner HOPE Act, to expand eligibility for care to veterans who participated in a toxic exposure risk activity while serving on active duty, active duty for training, or inactive duty training.

John White was in Washington D.C. as President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act. He talked with Ruiz on the north lawn of the White House.

If you are a veteran and haven’t filed a claim yet for an illness that the pact act links to toxic exposure, you can file a new claim online now.

If you filed a claim previously and were denied but now you think your condition makes you eligible you can file a supplemental claim. The VA says that they will review your claim again.

An important note to keep in mind, although the VA is encouraging veterans who are eligible to apply as soon as they can, the claims won't be processed until January.

Officials say that they are waiting for funding to arrive from Congress, however, if you apply now and get approved they will likely back-date your benefits to today.

There are also changes for Vietnam-era veterans, including more conditions that were likely caused by Agent Orange, and new locations where vets could have been exposed.

CLICK HERE for more information on the PACT Act, as well as more on filing a disability claim or applying for VA healthcare.

If you have any additional questions about the PACT Act, you can also call the VA at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711).

