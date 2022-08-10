Nearly 1 million children in London offered polio boosters after virus is detected in sewage

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Children living in London will be offered an extra dose of the polio vaccine following the discovery of poliovirus in sewage in the British capital, health authorities announced Wednesday.

The UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said a targeted inactivated polio vaccine booster dose should be offered to all children between the ages of 1 and 9 in all London boroughs.

“This will ensure a high level of protection from paralysis and help reduce further spread of the virus,” the UK Health Security Agency said in a statement announcing the move.

Almost 1 million children of that age live in the London region, according to the most recent data from the UK Office for National Statistics.

The UK Health Security Agency added that nationally the overall risk of paralytic polio is considered low because most people are protected from this by vaccination.

This is a developing story.

