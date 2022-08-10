Officials: Deputies fatally shot pilot deputized to have gun

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say deputies in the Florida Keys have fatally shot a pilot who was deputized to carry guns on planes in what a sheriff calls an apparent “suicide by cop.” The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness was killed at a Key Largo home Wednesday following reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man. Officials say multiple deputies had responded and observed an armed man at the home. Deputies were able to reach Caviness by phone after he disappeared from view. Officials say Caviness subsequently reappeared and pointed a gun at deputies, who responded by firing at him.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.