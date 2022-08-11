20-year-old man killed during argument with neighbor in northwest Harris County, authorities say

By Daniela Hurtado

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A 20-year-old man is dead after an ongoing dispute with a neighbor ended in a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to a shooting call at the 7900 block of Terra Canyon near Yucca Valley.

At the scene, deputies found 20-year-old Kourtney Peete with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The alleged shooter, a 22-year-old man who lives in the neighborhood and whose name has not been revealed, was found at a nearby home. Authorities said the suspect surrendered to them, is cooperating with the investigation and gave them the handgun used in the shooting.

Investigators learned the suspect and Peete had been involved in an ongoing dispute over social media and narcotics transactions. The suspect was outside Peete’s house when the argument between them escalated.

The suspect told authorities he shot Peete in the chest as he approached him with a knife. Surveillance video confirmed Peete was armed with a knife, authorities said.

At this time, charges have not been filed against the suspect, and the case will be referred to a grand jury.

