German authorities to examine police shooting of black teen

BERLIN (AP) — A top security official in Germany has vowed to fully investigate the fatal police shooting of a 16-year-old Senegalese boy. German news agency dpa quoted the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, saying the killing of the teenager in the city of Dortmund on Monday “will be cleared up 100 percent” but the investigation “has to be done fairly.” The boy’s death has sparked a debate about excessive force by the country’s law enforcement officers. Authorities alleged the teenager, who lived in Germany as an asylum-seeker, attacked officers with a knife at a youth support center. Dpa says social workers at the center had called police because they thought the boy was suicidal.

