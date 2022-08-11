Man allegedly linked to ISIS ‘Beatles’ cell charged with terror offenses

By Tara John and Jorge Engels, CNN

A man allegedly linked to an ISIS cell known as “the Beatles” has been charged with various terrorism offenses by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Aine Leslie Davis, 38, was held at Luton Airport on Wednesday evening after he arrived in the United Kingdom on a flight from Turkey. He was taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody, the Met said in a statement.

He is due to appear in court later on Thursday, police added.

CNN’s Susanna Capelouto and Gul Tuysuz contributed to this report.