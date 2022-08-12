Attendees flock to Splash House as Coachella Valley sees rise in monkeypox cases

Splash House 2022 returns for its second weekend of the year beginning today through Sunday.

The summer festival series will take place at three hotel resorts in Palm Springs: The Saguaro, Renaissance, and Margaritaville.

Attendees will flock to the desert for the event as cases of monkeypox continue to rise in the Coachella Valley.

Credit: Valley Music Travel

As of August 10, Riverside University Health System Public Health reported 76 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox in the county. 70 of these cases are in the Coachella Valley.

News Channel 3 spoke earlier this month with the owner of All Worlds Resort, a clothing optional gay men's resort in Palm Springs, about steps being taken to keep the community safe.

The majority of monkeypox cases that have been reported nationwide are among men that have sex with men.

News Channel 3 is checking with attendees that plan to go to Splash House this weekend to get their thoughts on the outbreak and hear whether or not they have any safety concerns.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for more.