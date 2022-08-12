Kia/Hyundai seat belt pretensioners under investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation has opened an investigation into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode. A seat belt pretensioner is a part of the seat belt system that locks the seat belt in place during a crash. The ODI said that if the pretensioner ruptures it could release shrapnel, causing abrasions or other injuries. It is aware of three separate incidents of possible faulty seat belt pretensioners.

