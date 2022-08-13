Beasts of the skies and bomb-ravaged city tours

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

A tour company is urging travelers to visit Ukraine’s bomb-ravaged cities — against international advisories. North Korea has been destroying sites at the Mount Kumgang resort area, once a symbol of reconciliation between North and South Korea. And Emirates CEO Tim Clark tells CNN he wants Airbus to build a new superjumbo to replace the A380.

Here’s the latest in travel this week:

Is bigger better?

Dubai-based Emirates is the world’s largest operator of the Airbus A380, the biggest passenger plane on the planet.

Airbus has quit production of the megacraft, so Emirates CEO Tim Clark wants the European manufacturer to build a new superjumbo. But is the demand great enough?

One of the biggest planes in development right now is the Boeing 777-9X, which CNN got a look at during the Farnborough International Airshow last month. While it’s not on the scale of the A380, it’s definitely a huge beast at 251 feet in length (about 77 meters). Originally scheduled to enter service in 2020, the 777-9X is expected to debut in 2025.

So is bigger better? The US Federal Aviation Administration is seeking comments from the public about the size of commercial airplane seats. But before you start griping about your neighbor stealing your arm rest, note that they’re only looking for feedback related to safety considerations.

Tourism and Ukraine

The Russian invasion is not only devastating Ukraine, but is having a serious impact on tourism in neighboring countries in Eastern Europe. We spoke to local businesses in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia and Romania about how they’re coping.

And inside Ukraine, one travel company has just launched guided day tours of the country’s bomb-ravaged cities — despite international alerts against traveling to the war-torn nation. The online platform promises walks among bomb debris, ruined buildings and cathedrals, as well as burned-out military hardware.

As the war nears its sixth month, Russia remains isolated from the international community, with airlines and nations upholding flight bans and sanctions. But one airline has decided to start a route back up to Russia, in response to what it says is passenger demand.

Life on the water

A lavish new superyacht concept out of Italy features an on-board cinema, helipad and three integrated pools — although for us, it’s the “waterfall” that really seals the deal.

And in Croatia, a charter ship offers a taste of the “superyacht” lifestyle for less. At $82,000 a week, you can gather 21 of your closest friends and go island-hopping for less than what a week on some luxury cruise ships might cost you.

A Swedish company hopes its electric hydrofoil boats could be the solution to “moto ondoso” in Venice — that’s the wave damage caused to buildings and sidewalks by motor boats being driven around the city. Here’s how it works.

Finally, Disney has a new cruise ship in its fleet. Disney Wish is the first new Disney ship in a decade and can hold an incredible 4,000 passengers. It set off on its maiden voyage last month.

Go West

The latest episode of the “Parts Unknown” podcast revisits Anthony Bourdain’s 2017 visit to Seattle, the “boom or bust” city of the Pacific Northwest.

Farther down the West Coast, the near-mystical grandeur of San Francisco’s Ocean Beach offers a spiritual retreat in a secular world.

Arizona’s Grand Canyon was the setting when Carrie and Kris Sorensen met as teenagers on vacation. Seven years later, they reunited and fell in love.

And in Colorado, a lesser-known region called the Grand Valley could be the West’s next must-visit destination. On the Western Slope of the Rocky Mountains, the area offers a fruit and wine region, river activities and access to a combination of alpine mountain and desert terrain for hiking, biking and scenic road trips.

Europe’s finest

Paris, Barcelona and Rome are rightly must-visit cities, but Europe’s small towns offer a different perspective on their country’s charms. From humble fishing towns to hilltop medieval power bases, we’ve gathered up 15 of the prettiest.

In case you missed it

North Korea has been destroying sites at the Mount Kumgang resort area.

A floating hotel there was once a symbol of reconciliation between North and South Korea.

When flight crews looked like rock stars and Champagne flowed freely in the on-board cocktail lounge.

What the “golden age” of flying was really like.

Pungent, funky and absolutely delicious.

How Vietnamese fish sauce became the soul of a nation’s food.

