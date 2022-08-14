Syria reports Israeli missile attack on coastal region

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says Israel has launched a missile attack on a western province and explosions were heard in the coastal region of the war-torn country. Syrian state TV reported that Israel’s military targeted several positions in the coastal province of Tartus without giving further details. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that sent thousands of fighters to fight alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

