US congressional delegation visits Taiwan

A US congressional delegation led by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey has arrived in Taipei on an unannounced two-day visit, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement on Sunday night.

The delegation also consists of Democratic Reps. John Garamendi, Alan Lowenthal and Don Beyer, and Republican Rep. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, the statement added.

The trip comes days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic trip to the self-governing island, which drew bipartisan praise at home but caused an uproar in US-Chinese relations, leading China to issue threats of retaliation over the visit.

The group led by Markey will meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during the visit, and will also hold discussions with the Taiwanese parliament’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense committee on security and trade issues, the ministry said.

The foreign ministry added that it sincerely welcomed the delegation, and thanked them for demonstrating the US’ strong support toward Taiwan despite escalating tensions with Beijing.

China’s ruling Chinese Communist Party views Taiwan as part of its territory, despite having never controlled it, and has long vowed to “reunify” the island with the Chinese mainland, by force if necessary. Ahead of Pelosi’s visit, Beijing had repeatedly warned of dire consequences should the trip go ahead — even going as far as to warn US President Joe Biden that those who played with fire would “perish” by it.

During her trip to Taiwan, Pelosi, a California Democrat, said the visit intended to make it “unequivocally clear” that the US would “not abandon” the democratically governed island.

China responded to the speaker’s trip by launching military exercises, which China’s Ministry of Defense said began with drills in both the seas and airspace surrounding Taiwan.

