Britain says monkeypox outbreak “shows signs of slowing”

LONDON (AP) — British health officials say the monkeypox outbreak across the country “shows signs of slowing” but that it’s still too soon to know if the decline will be maintained. In a statement on Monday, the Health Security Agency said authorities are reporting about 29 new monkeypox infections every day, compared to about 52 cases a day during the last week in June. To date, the U.K. has recorded more than 3,000 cases of monkeypox, with most cases in London. The agency also said more than 27,000 people were immunized in an effort to stop the outbreak.

