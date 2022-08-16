Body camera video shows DUI arrest of Orange County sheriff’s son

By WESH Staff

WINTER GARDEN, Florida (WESH) — Body camera video from the night Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s son Chase was arrested for DUI has been released.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Chase Mina was found asleep at the wheel on the side of a Winter Garden road Saturday night.

An interaction between responding police officers reveals the moment they realized who the driver was.

Officer 1: “You obviously know who he is?” Officer 2: “Is it Mina–” Officer 1: “It’s Mina’s son.” Officer 2 “[Expletive] A.” Officer 1: “I mean we gotta do what we gotta do.”

Police say he had two open beers in the cup holders.

He admitted to having “a little” too much to drink and officers said his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot.

Asked by the arresting officer if he was okay, Mina said, “Living the dream.”

Chase Mina refused to take a field sobriety test and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sheriff John Mina released a statement in response, saying, “This is a personal matter involving my adult son, and I expect this case to be handled like any other case through the justice system.”

