North Korea fires two cruise missiles toward sea off its west coast, South Korean officials say

North Korea fired two cruise missiles early Wednesday morning, from the coastal town of Onchon into waters off its west coast, according to a South Korean Defense Ministry official.

Military officials from South Korea and the United States are analyzing the launch for further details.

North Korea has had a flurry of recent missile tests, with Wednesday’s marking the 18th launch this year, according to CNN’s count. The last missile launch was on June 5, with eight short-range ballistic missiles.

By comparison, the hermit kingdom conducted only four tests in 2020, and eight in 2021.

This is a developing story.

