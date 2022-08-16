Police release hours of video, interrogation into gruesome hit-and-run attack

By Courtney Sisk

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WISN) — It’s been 10 months since 47-year-old Sunita Balogun was brutally attacked and ran over with her own vehicle near the Radisson Hotel.

Sunita died at the scene from her injuries.

This week, the Wauwatosa Police Department fulfilled a 12 News open records request, providing hours worth of 911 calls, body camera footage, witness interviews and suspect interrogations.

“There’s blood everywhere,” one 911 caller said.

“I’m on the fourth-floor balcony and they just ran over her,” said another.

Video shows the first officer arriving on the scene to see Balogun on the street. Officers attempted CPR, but it’s clear the woman’s injuries were extensive.

“They hit this lady,” a witness is heard crying in the background.

“I saw this woman pull over, she was in a black SUV. There were four kids walking down the street,” another witness frantically told officers. “She pulled over, [and] got out of the car.”

Police arrested four teenagers in connection to this crime.

One of them, 13-year-old Jayden Adams, is charged in adult court. The others are in juvenile court.

Adams faces six charges, including first-degree reckless homicide and hit-and-run resulting in death.

According to a criminal complaint, Balogun tried to stop the group from stealing someone’s car.

Adams is accused of pulling Balogun from her Jeep, running her over and then letting his friends jump in before they drove off.

The newly released interrogation video shows detectives questioning the 13-year-old boy for more than an hour.

“I don’t recall robbing or murdering anybody. I don’t do those type of things,” Adams initially stated.

He denied being at the scene several times.

Detectives allegedly showed him pictures of himself on surveillance footage at the scene.

After nearly 20 minutes Adams admits to being at the Radisson but put the blame on the homicide onto one of the other teens in the group.

“I didn’t want to tell on nobody but you keep trying to say I did that,” he told detectives. “I can’t have nobody’s death on my name. [I] will not continue to do that. And when they ran over that lady’s head we all started crying because it looked sad.”

Adams never admitted to being the driver during the interrogation interview provided to 12 News.

Adams appeared in court last week and is due back in September.

